AN update 3.0.2.3 is ready.

Dear adventurers,

Some of you have experienced issues with the old save files that were not showing. We have prepared an update that solves this issue and we are happy to present this update.

What was fixed:

Quests that were not saved after you quit the game and load again. The starting point after you complete the intro quest. Now you will appear near your house instead of the beach house. Dialogs that were resetting. Quest triggers in both the multiplayer and the single player.

Hope that these changes will help solve your first problems. The main thing we want to highlight: your old saves didn’t disappear: they are there safe and you didn’t lose any progress. Now you could continue your old game save if you wish to.

We will continue working on the QoLs that were marked.

See you in the Spirit of the Island.