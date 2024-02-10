Devlog #5 - Version 0.2.5

Share · View all patches · Build 13423549 · Last edited 10 February 2024 – 18:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Hello players !

Here the update for the week-end !

Game:

You are now notified if a product can be unlocked !

New visuals for all buildings



UI Improvements:

You can now click back on main buttons panel to close it if open.

You can now see employees informations on mouse hovering.

Concept Creation Button now displayed on the concept header rather than being inside concept panel

Tech node of product locked icon is now greyed out to improve locked visual.

Add informations about how to gain research points into research panel.

New budget panel to have a view on revenues and expenses of the company on a daily basis



Balancing and Bug Fixes:

Improvement of performance

Fix of sick employees spawning into the office when back at the office.



That’s it for today, thanks for your support and see you on the next notes !