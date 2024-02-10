Devlog #5 - Version 0.2.5

Hello players !
Here the update for the week-end !
Game:
-
- You are now notified if a product can be unlocked !
-
- New visuals for all buildings
UI Improvements:
-
- You can now click back on main buttons panel to close it if open.
-
- You can now see employees informations on mouse hovering.
-
- Concept Creation Button now displayed on the concept header rather than being inside concept panel
-
- Tech node of product locked icon is now greyed out to improve locked visual.
-
- Add informations about how to gain research points into research panel.
-
- New budget panel to have a view on revenues and expenses of the company on a daily basis
Balancing and Bug Fixes:
-
- Improvement of performance
-
- Fix of sick employees spawning into the office when back at the office.
That’s it for today, thanks for your support and see you on the next notes !
Changed files in this update