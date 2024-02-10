 Skip to content

E-Startup 2 : Business Tycoon Playtest update for 10 February 2024

Devlog #5 - Version 0.2.5

Hello players !

Here the update for the week-end !

Game:

    • You are now notified if a product can be unlocked !
    • New visuals for all buildings

UI Improvements:

    • You can now click back on main buttons panel to close it if open.
    • You can now see employees informations on mouse hovering.
    • Concept Creation Button now displayed on the concept header rather than being inside concept panel
    • Tech node of product locked icon is now greyed out to improve locked visual.
    • Add informations about how to gain research points into research panel.
    • New budget panel to have a view on revenues and expenses of the company on a daily basis

Balancing and Bug Fixes:

    • Improvement of performance
    • Fix of sick employees spawning into the office when back at the office.

That’s it for today, thanks for your support and see you on the next notes !

