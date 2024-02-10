 Skip to content

Above Earth update for 10 February 2024

1.5.8 Small Update

Build 13423466 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a small update to exclude communications equipment from the 'Repair the Station' achievement. The communications equipment is currently part of an unused text/audio log and dialogue system in the game. It is not repairable as it requires an item that cannot be found anywhere currently.

