Patch Open BETA - v 1.3.6

Puppet Master Vs Demonic Toys Event Ended

Disabled 50% discount off perks.

Demonic Toys

Zombietoid Character Skin: Green Meanie

BattleRifle Weapon Skin: Green Meanie

Machete Weapon Skin: Green Meanie

Zombietoid Emote: Salute

Grizzly Teddy Toy Bat Weapon Skin: Plastic Bat

Puppets

Reworked Leech-Woman’s attacks with more generous hitboxes.

Reworked Jester’s attacks with more generous hitboxes.

New Perks

Totems

Animalistic: Increases Totem Ravager's multiplier for Charge Jump movement speed.

Demonic Lifeforce: Totem Sutekh regenerates health every second after not taking damage for 15 seconds.

Overburn: Increases Mephisto's Crystal Ball fire burn time by 0.5 seconds.

Additions

Added loading screen when the game is booting up.

Bug Fixes

Fixed bug that caused some players not to receive XP at the end of a match.

Fixed an issue that caused Baby Oopsie’s gun to not disappear after shooting it."