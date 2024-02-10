 Skip to content

Puppet Master: The Game update for 10 February 2024

Patch Open BETA - v 1.3.6

Patch Open BETA - v 1.3.6

Build 13423428

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Puppet Master Vs Demonic Toys Event Ended
Disabled 50% discount off perks.

Demonic Toys

Zombietoid Character Skin: Green Meanie
BattleRifle Weapon Skin: Green Meanie
Machete Weapon Skin: Green Meanie
Zombietoid Emote: Salute

Grizzly Teddy Toy Bat Weapon Skin: Plastic Bat

Puppets

Reworked Leech-Woman’s attacks with more generous hitboxes.
Reworked Jester’s attacks with more generous hitboxes.

New Perks

Totems
Animalistic: Increases Totem Ravager's multiplier for Charge Jump movement speed.
Demonic Lifeforce: Totem Sutekh regenerates health every second after not taking damage for 15 seconds.
Overburn: Increases Mephisto's Crystal Ball fire burn time by 0.5 seconds.

Additions

Added loading screen when the game is booting up.

Bug Fixes

Fixed bug that caused some players not to receive XP at the end of a match.
Fixed an issue that caused Baby Oopsie’s gun to not disappear after shooting it."

