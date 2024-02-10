ZERO GROUNDS HOTFIX #1.0.9

Hey everyone!

Over the past few weeks, we have received a number of comments about lost progression from our players. After a thorough investigation, we found that player's save files very sometimes (in about 10% of the cases) corrupted during the upload/download process of Steam Cloud. As far as we understand, this is not a Steam Cloud's fault, but rather the encoding issue of the plugin we use for saving Player's data

In order to implement a more reliable save system, we have started to use our own servers instead of Steam Cloud, allowing for reliable save system across all of your devices.

Does it mean that ALL my progress in the game is lost?

ːsteamsadː

If you made any real-money purchases in out in-game store, all of your purchases will remain. However, your level is going to be reset in addition to all of your weapon and attachment unlocks.

We are very sorry for this. This is our first multiplayer game and we are still learning about many things every day. This is why we have enabled a DOUBLE-XP period for the time being.

Additional things in this patch:

Fixes for Spanish localization.

You can now see a level progression UI on the Scoreboard during a match,

Fixed an issue where some SFX were still audible even if you completely turn off volume in the settings.

We hope for your understanding and wishing you a great weekend ahead!