Ultra Nothing update for 10 February 2024

Nothing V

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed frequent crash in Gef Piyt triggered upon entering the domain of a toxic NPC.
  • Fixed incorrect ambient sound playing in light variant of flooded library room style.
  • Fixed quantity Surveyor not displaying correct target object in stage 'Crowded House'
  • Mage Lead Balloon: Fixed unintended behaviour when passing through a wrap snake while using this ability
  • Added new tutorial level to Flooded Library
  • Fixed incorrect behaviour when cancelling a Digital Guardian's movement where doing so would place them atop of the player mage.
  • Added somewhat patronising modern survival horror yellow ladder paint to 'Bottleneck' map.

Depot 2662591 Depot 2662591
