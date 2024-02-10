- Fixed frequent crash in Gef Piyt triggered upon entering the domain of a toxic NPC.
- Fixed incorrect ambient sound playing in light variant of flooded library room style.
- Fixed quantity Surveyor not displaying correct target object in stage 'Crowded House'
- Mage Lead Balloon: Fixed unintended behaviour when passing through a wrap snake while using this ability
- Added new tutorial level to Flooded Library
- Fixed incorrect behaviour when cancelling a Digital Guardian's movement where doing so would place them atop of the player mage.
- Added somewhat patronising modern survival horror yellow ladder paint to 'Bottleneck' map.
