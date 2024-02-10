Something new!

Added Local Co-op in bonus levels and these can be accessed trough main menu. There will be more Co-op levels and changes to it in the future but i wanted to get a small test out for you guys. The co-op is local and can be played on the same device or using steams remote play or parsec. The how to use parsec you need to figure out yourself but steam remote play can be accessed when pressing "shift + tab" ingame and it should give you friendlist and other stuff on your screen and from the friendlist you can choose to play in remote play and invite your friend from there! Have fun!