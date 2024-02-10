Something new!

Heyoo! So i had some time and i made a new update with bunch of new stuff and texture changes.
Changed every unlockable door in almost every level to new one and it has an animations.
Changed a little bit how player inputs work but really not that noticeable.
Added one new achievement.
Changed some cameras in some levels because some of them where unnecessary and made the levels some what more difficult and not fair.
Changed the whole Village level look to new tileset and made the village to be actually a village
Changed tutorial level after village to new tileset.
Changed freedom level tileset to new also.
Made some performance changes.
Added Local Co-op in bonus levels and these can be accessed trough main menu. There will be more Co-op levels and changes to it in the future but i wanted to get a small test out for you guys. The co-op is local and can be played on the same device or using steams remote play or parsec. The how to use parsec you need to figure out yourself but steam remote play can be accessed when pressing "shift + tab" ingame and it should give you friendlist and other stuff on your screen and from the friendlist you can choose to play in remote play and invite your friend from there! Have fun!
you can send bugs and feedback to this email if you find something that should be fixed and looked into. "midnightdash.game@gmail.com"
Enjoy!!!!!!
Changed files in this update