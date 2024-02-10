 Skip to content

Tale of the Shadow World update for 10 February 2024

WE ADDED ENGLISH LANGUAGE!

We would like to say right away that the translation may contain inaccuracies, since we do not have a normal translator, but the essence remains the same.

Have a nice game!

