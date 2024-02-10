WE ADDED ENGLISH LANGUAGE!
We would like to say right away that the translation may contain inaccuracies, since we do not have a normal translator, but the essence remains the same.
Have a nice game!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
WE ADDED ENGLISH LANGUAGE!
We would like to say right away that the translation may contain inaccuracies, since we do not have a normal translator, but the essence remains the same.
Have a nice game!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update