Feedback and Reviews Updates

After reading the feedback in the reviews and watching the YouTube uploads I updated the following:
Improved turning
- Easier to steer vehicle and not get stuck on walls when wheels are slipping
Updated Default Keyboard inputs:
- "W" now accelerate (Previously "Left Click")
- "Q" rolls vehicle counter-clockwise in air (Previously "C")
- "E" rolls vehicle clockwise in air (Previously "V")
- "F" Toggles camera from auto mode and free mode (Previously "E")
- "Left click" boosts (Previously "Right Click")
Simplified first level tutorial with more input explanations and reduced text
Added new checkpoint in level 4 to reduce frustrations
Side note - Inputs may still be customized in the settings within the main menu
Changed files in this update