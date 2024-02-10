Feedback and Reviews Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 13423209 · Last edited 10 February 2024 – 16:09:06 UTC by Wendy

After reading the feedback in the reviews and watching the YouTube uploads I updated the following:

Improved turning

Easier to steer vehicle and not get stuck on walls when wheels are slipping

Updated Default Keyboard inputs:

"W" now accelerate (Previously "Left Click")

"Q" rolls vehicle counter-clockwise in air (Previously "C")

"E" rolls vehicle clockwise in air (Previously "V")

"F" Toggles camera from auto mode and free mode (Previously "E")

"Left click" boosts (Previously "Right Click")

Simplified first level tutorial with more input explanations and reduced text

Added new checkpoint in level 4 to reduce frustrations

Side note - Inputs may still be customized in the settings within the main menu