Subluminal update for 10 February 2024

Feedback and Reviews Updates

· Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After reading the feedback in the reviews and watching the YouTube uploads I updated the following:

Improved turning

  • Easier to steer vehicle and not get stuck on walls when wheels are slipping

Updated Default Keyboard inputs:

  • "W" now accelerate (Previously "Left Click")
  • "Q" rolls vehicle counter-clockwise in air (Previously "C")
  • "E" rolls vehicle clockwise in air (Previously "V")
  • "F" Toggles camera from auto mode and free mode (Previously "E")
  • "Left click" boosts (Previously "Right Click")

Simplified first level tutorial with more input explanations and reduced text

Added new checkpoint in level 4 to reduce frustrations

Side note - Inputs may still be customized in the settings within the main menu

