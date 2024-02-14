Balance Changes
- Increased Scaled Vigor (and variants) guard on erase to 4 from 3
- Increased Ammo Belt M fury to 8 from 5
- Fading Echoes (and variants) now gives guard
- Decreased Fading Echoes Precogs to 3 from 4
- Increased Outbreak of Violence guard to 11 from 8
- Increased Outbreak of Violence M guard to 40 from 30
- Increased Coup de Grâce (and variants) damage by 3
- Increased Beast Slayer damage by 2 and variants by 3
- Harrowing Laments additional damage increased to 25 from 15
- Harrowing Laments W additional damage increased to 35 from 25
- Decreased Artisan of the Impossible Design ranged attack to 15 x2 from 20 x2
- Artisan of the Impossible Design boosts are now 5, 5, 10 or 15 ; instead of 1, 5, 10 or 15
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue in Double Feedback W that was providing guard instead of fury
- Fixed an issue in Emergency Procedures M that was not excluding Virus cards when returning cards from the discard pile
- Fixed an issue in all versions of Blazing Shift that was compounding the damage when repeating the effect
- Fixed an issue in Ardent Prayer W that was increasing the cost of the card after a counterattack instead of playing a card
- Fixed an issue in As One W that was creating instabilities when playing several copies of the card
- Fixed an issue affecting death animations causing fights to get stuck after killing the last foe
- Fixed UI issues in Options menu
- Fixed an issue at end turn causing fights to get stuck after pressing the e key too quickly
- Fixed an issue at Game Over screen where experience points would not be accounted if clicking OK before the end of the animation
Improvements
- Revamped part of the core animation systems to improve game performance and stability
Changed files in this update