 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Beneath Oresa update for 14 February 2024

1.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 13423175 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance Changes

  • Increased Scaled Vigor (and variants) guard on erase to 4 from 3
  • Increased Ammo Belt M fury to 8 from 5
  • Fading Echoes (and variants) now gives guard
  • Decreased Fading Echoes Precogs to 3 from 4
  • Increased Outbreak of Violence guard to 11 from 8
  • Increased Outbreak of Violence M guard to 40 from 30
  • Increased Coup de Grâce (and variants) damage by 3
  • Increased Beast Slayer damage by 2 and variants by 3
  • Harrowing Laments additional damage increased to 25 from 15
  • Harrowing Laments W additional damage increased to 35 from 25
  • Decreased Artisan of the Impossible Design ranged attack to 15 x2 from 20 x2
  • Artisan of the Impossible Design boosts are now 5, 5, 10 or 15 ; instead of 1, 5, 10 or 15

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue in Double Feedback W that was providing guard instead of fury
  • Fixed an issue in Emergency Procedures M that was not excluding Virus cards when returning cards from the discard pile
  • Fixed an issue in all versions of Blazing Shift that was compounding the damage when repeating the effect
  • Fixed an issue in Ardent Prayer W that was increasing the cost of the card after a counterattack instead of playing a card
  • Fixed an issue in As One W that was creating instabilities when playing several copies of the card
  • Fixed an issue affecting death animations causing fights to get stuck after killing the last foe
  • Fixed UI issues in Options menu
  • Fixed an issue at end turn causing fights to get stuck after pressing the e key too quickly
  • Fixed an issue at Game Over screen where experience points would not be accounted if clicking OK before the end of the animation

Improvements

  • Revamped part of the core animation systems to improve game performance and stability

Changed files in this update

Depot 1803401 Depot 1803401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link