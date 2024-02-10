 Skip to content

Arcane Wilds Playtest update for 10 February 2024

Update 0.4.20

Update 0.4.20

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 0.4.20 adds loot items to missions.

Mission loot items:

  • Sapphires, Diamonds and Gold are now regular items in missions and the home island
  • They can now be obtained from objectives and by defeating the enemy's main base
  • Loot items must be exported at a harbor to count as mission reward

Mission:

  • Move command is now sufficient to return the relic to the temple in equilibrium missions

Gameplay:

  • Players in the same team are now spawned together in free-for-all with teams
  • Ships now always have the same travel time from map border to harbor independent of distance

