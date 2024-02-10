Update 0.4.20 adds loot items to missions.
Mission loot items:
- Sapphires, Diamonds and Gold are now regular items in missions and the home island
- They can now be obtained from objectives and by defeating the enemy's main base
- Loot items must be exported at a harbor to count as mission reward
Mission:
- Move command is now sufficient to return the relic to the temple in equilibrium missions
Gameplay:
- Players in the same team are now spawned together in free-for-all with teams
- Ships now always have the same travel time from map border to harbor independent of distance
Changed files in this update