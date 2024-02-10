 Skip to content

The Red Beret update for 10 February 2024

20240210Ver

Share · View all patches · Build 13423049

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change the button for storing weapons from Q to C
Factory material optimization
Compress game volume
New scene artillery props added
Increase the number of faces in some models
New task button prompt
New dog body movements and barking
New cemetery scene added

