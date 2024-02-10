Change the button for storing weapons from Q to C
Factory material optimization
Compress game volume
New scene artillery props added
Increase the number of faces in some models
New task button prompt
New dog body movements and barking
New cemetery scene added
The Red Beret update for 10 February 2024
20240210Ver
