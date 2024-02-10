Enso v0.2.4a - Patch Notes - 10th February 2024

Just pushed a quick bug fix, for some reason the restart button wasn't working if there was no music playing. That's all good now :)

The current patch notes up until now look like this:

v0.1a - First draft of part 1 of level design. Sent out to friends for testing the appeal of the general game concept.

v0.1.1a - Added version number overlay so that people can stream the game if they wish. Also, added a pause menu, and draft sound effects.

v0.1.2a - Added statistics tracking system, added context based music player system, lots of sound effects, restart button, and quit button. Modified the level to ease the player into learning how to platform, and teaching them about sticky platforms earlier too. Stopped camera from losing sight of ball while falling large distances.

v0.2.0a - Visual Update - Updated material rendering system, terrain textures, and colours. Added camera look mode. Updated terrain collisions to stop player from getting stuck inside of terrain. Added lots of decorative objects.

v0.2.1a - Made changes to the level design according to feedback from testers.

v0.2.2a - Added Steamworks API, changed render mode to fullscreen windowed and set to run in background to make the experience better for streamers.

v0.2.3a - Added an option to turn on a game timer in the menu screen. Updated the reset function. Settings now save and load.

v0.2.4a - Bug fixes: Restart button not working while music not playing. Errors when changing music intensity if no music playing.

From now on I'll post the changes with each update so you can more easily follow along with Enso's development!