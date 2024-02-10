Update v0.3 - Level 2 and Release

Dear players!

We are pleased to present an update for our game ESCAPE FROM BOYKISSER!

The main addition is Level 2, which offers a completely new and unique gaming experience! You can learn more about the new level from the description on the Steam store page! Additionally, 2 new Achievements are already waiting for you!

The artificial intelligence of BOYKISSER at Level 1 has been adjusted based on frequent instances of it getting stuck in various parts of the map and uneven movement.

Finally, we are pleased to announce that ESCAPE FROM BOYKISSER is leaving Early Access! But this does not mean that development is ending here! We continue to work on content that awaits all players in the future!

Thank you for your support and for staying with us!