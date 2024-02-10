Noise-o-matic v1.1.0.0 released!

Noise-o-matic version 1.1.0.0 is ready for download!
-
added German language
-
added notifications sounds
- you can enable certain notifications sounds when switching important toggles in noise-o-matic
- fully customizable with your sounds!
- if you are updating Noise-o-matic from a previous installation, go to the customize notifications dialog and restore defaults
- added user interface sounds
- just to add some flavor to the user interface
- can be turned on or off
- fixed a crash in the editor when closing a file
Changed files in this update