 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Noise-o-matic update for 10 February 2024

Noise-o-matic v1.1.0.0 released!

Share · View all patches · Build 13422990 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Noise-o-matic version 1.1.0.0 is ready for download!

  • added German language

  • added notifications sounds

  • you can enable certain notifications sounds when switching important toggles in noise-o-matic
  • fully customizable with your sounds!
  • if you are updating Noise-o-matic from a previous installation, go to the customize notifications dialog and restore defaults
  • added user interface sounds
  • just to add some flavor to the user interface
  • can be turned on or off
  • fixed a crash in the editor when closing a file

Changed files in this update

Depot 2479001 Depot 2479001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link