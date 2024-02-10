Added Build System!!!

With this update, I've unlocked the building system. There's still a lot of refinement needed in terms of UI appearance and functionality, but you can test it out now, and I hope everything works. Pressing V open the Hand Crafting Menu and B opens the build menu, and for resources, there are pickaxes and axes near the village, close to the merchant/blacksmith, for farming resources. Since there are no iron nodes in the game yet, I've added iron ore as a drop from barrels and chests. After Valentine's Day, I'll be back to refine some details. Feel free to join my Discord for suggestions and criticism. And don't forget to Have Fun!

And Happy Valentine's Day!!!