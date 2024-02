Added 2 New Enemies:

Forest Crawler: Spider type enemy which is never alone and always defending there little ones, be careful of there Spit.

Undead Zombie: Undead type enemy which moves very fast but has very low HP, Easy to deal with 1 on 1 but do not let them form a horde.

Minor changes to the boss room and enemies: Mummies will no longer be found in boss rooms but the zombies will be, Forest Crawlers will only be found in forest areas.