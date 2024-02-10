(Zone) Fixed bug where you can see players inside of vehicles
(Zone) Player is now shown an error message when using the wrong version of the zone to connect to the server.
(Zone) Player is now shown an error message when they try to log into the same server with the same account from multiple clients.
(Server) Server now reads in some parameters via XML config file
SpecFreq Playtest update for 10 February 2024
Version a.13b fowlmouth’s Bugfixes (2/10/2024)
