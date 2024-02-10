 Skip to content

MMORPG Tycoon 2 update for 10 February 2024

Hotfix build 2 - v0.20.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi folks! This is another little bundle of bugfixes for the recent Dungeons Update.

Bugs fixed:

  • Fixed a bug which was preventing NPCs from receiving their designed combat abilities.
  • Fixed a crash that could happen after destroying a combat ability on a dungeon boss, if that ability was explicitly being used in a boss fight phase script.
  • Fixed the "mmoEffectInstance::IsDone()" crash which could occur when a dungeon instance shut down while a player was being healed.
  • Fixed several UI bugs.
  • Fixed the visual selection effect after a game window resize or resolution change.

...and several other fixes and small improvements, all based upon bug reports and feedback from players over the past two days. Big thanks so much to everyone who has taken the time to submit reports about the issues they've experienced!

-T

