About full controller support

We apologize for the delay in full controller support. Although 99 Waves is playable with Xbox controller, we recognize that key mapping is not possible and controls are inconvenient in many ways. We were hoping to complete full controller support by today, but it looks like we'll need a little more time. We are sorry for that, as we know many people are waiting it. However, we want to buy Steam Decks and play our games ourselves, so we promise that controller support will be done right. Thank you!