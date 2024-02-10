 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

99 Waves update for 10 February 2024

About full controller support

Share · View all patches · Build 13422845 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We apologize for the delay in full controller support. Although 99 Waves is playable with Xbox controller, we recognize that key mapping is not possible and controls are inconvenient in many ways. We were hoping to complete full controller support by today, but it looks like we'll need a little more time. We are sorry for that, as we know many people are waiting it. However, we want to buy Steam Decks and play our games ourselves, so we promise that controller support will be done right. Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2773641 Depot 2773641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link