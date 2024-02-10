Another week, another patch!

Greetings!
Another patch is done, mainly focused on Improvement and Fixes, along with some Balancing:
Main Updates
- [Improved] The HUD product dashboard has been expanded. Many more products and raw materials can now be displayed on demand in a more horizontal and wider area.
- [Fixed] In complex and multi-connected road networks, when a road segment is deleted, the connections of some other buildings linked to the road are disconnected.
- [Fixed] in complex and dense road networks, some buildings become roadless after loading.
- [Fixed] Conveyor Belt bonuses for 'Basic Tool' produced in TIII phase not working.
- [Fixed] The value displayed and the value applied by the "In Good Hands" effect were mismatched.
- [Fixed] Full-page messages not fitting on Steam Deck devices.
- [Improved] Scout notification messages opening animation has been accelerated.
- [Improved] Increased volumes of Iron, copper, tin and coal nodes in all local biome maps.
- [Improved] In regional areas, the probability of Tin and Coal has been raised for the mineral deposits accessible by environmental type.
Balancing
- [Balancing] Oil and diesel production tree output multipliers and efficiency values were revised.
- [Balancing] Revision was made on railroad costs and disel consumption of locomotives.
- [Balancing] A multiplier formula has been developed that negatively suppresses childbirth in the absence of housing suitable for settlement.
Changed files in this update