New Cycle update for 10 February 2024

Another week, another patch!

Build 13422719 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings!

Another patch is done, mainly focused on Improvement and Fixes, along with some Balancing:

Main Updates

  • [Improved] The HUD product dashboard has been expanded. Many more products and raw materials can now be displayed on demand in a more horizontal and wider area.
  • [Fixed] In complex and multi-connected road networks, when a road segment is deleted, the connections of some other buildings linked to the road are disconnected.
  • [Fixed] in complex and dense road networks, some buildings become roadless after loading.
  • [Fixed] Conveyor Belt bonuses for 'Basic Tool' produced in TIII phase not working.
  • [Fixed] The value displayed and the value applied by the "In Good Hands" effect were mismatched.
  • [Fixed] Full-page messages not fitting on Steam Deck devices.
  • [Improved] Scout notification messages opening animation has been accelerated.
  • [Improved] Increased volumes of Iron, copper, tin and coal nodes in all local biome maps.
  • [Improved] In regional areas, the probability of Tin and Coal has been raised for the mineral deposits accessible by environmental type.

Balancing

  • [Balancing] Oil and diesel production tree output multipliers and efficiency values were revised.
  • [Balancing] Revision was made on railroad costs and disel consumption of locomotives.
  • [Balancing] A multiplier formula has been developed that negatively suppresses childbirth in the absence of housing suitable for settlement.

