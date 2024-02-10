 Skip to content

Market Simulator update for 10 February 2024

10 February

10 February

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1 - Translations were edited.
2 - Errors on the shelves were fixed.
3 - Profit margin was increased.
4 - Inventory system was added.
5 - Sound levels were raised.
6 - Warehouse capacity was adjusted.
7 - General errors were corrected.

