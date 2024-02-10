Ver.1.0.10 Available

maboroshi caravan Ver.1.0.10 now available.

Added ambient sound

Added an ambient sound option to the SETTINGS

Adjusted SE

Added reason for acquisition to title

Increased amount of documents obtained

Added encounter caravan based on caravan registration

Fixed minor bugs

I responded to the request. For example, it occurs according to weather changes and time of day.

Default is set to ON. Adjust the volume and ON/OFF according to your preference. If you just want to relax, it might be better to turn it OFF.

I responded to the request. It loosely describes what you got it for.

Added caravans you will encounter along the journey, thank you for your application.

I fixed the defect related to leveling up. Thank you for reporting to the email form.

The system repair including the response to requests will be finished with this or the next update. Thank you for your comments.

Please continue to observe the caravan.