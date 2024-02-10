Patch 1.1.04

-- Fixed Healing Balm healing enemies.

-- Fixed Healing Balm infinite loop.

-- Fixed getting stuck in On The Hall Of The Skeleton King event when you only have 1 unit and start the event.

-- Fixed first instance of damage not registering in the Battle Log.

-- Fixed Magnetic Manacles Bound targeting the same enemy twice.

-- Solo Hero now gets higher tiers of Fate's Blessing.

-- Changed Spicate target type from All Allies/All Allies to Ally Only/All Allies and Spikes gain from 15/15 to 10/10.

-- Changed Necroskull activation threshold from 2 to 3 times.

-- Raised the Wanderer appearing chance of Tempting Perfume relic.

-- Updated Japanese translation.

-- Updated Spanish (Spain) translation.

-- Updated Turkish translation.

-- Revamped some old card art.

-- Improved performance.