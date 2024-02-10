-- Fixed Healing Balm healing enemies.
-- Fixed Healing Balm infinite loop.
-- Fixed getting stuck in On The Hall Of The Skeleton King event when you only have 1 unit and start the event.
-- Fixed first instance of damage not registering in the Battle Log.
-- Fixed Magnetic Manacles Bound targeting the same enemy twice.
-- Solo Hero now gets higher tiers of Fate's Blessing.
-- Changed Spicate target type from All Allies/All Allies to Ally Only/All Allies and Spikes gain from 15/15 to 10/10.
-- Changed Necroskull activation threshold from 2 to 3 times.
-- Raised the Wanderer appearing chance of Tempting Perfume relic.
-- Updated Japanese translation.
-- Updated Spanish (Spain) translation.
-- Updated Turkish translation.
-- Revamped some old card art.
-- Improved performance.
Hadean Tactics update for 10 February 2024
Patch 1.1.04
-- Fixed Healing Balm healing enemies.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update