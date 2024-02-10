Hello vikings!

New update today!

Year of the Dragon

We’d like to celebrate Lunar Year with you and we’ve added a few features to the game!

First of all, you will be able to unlock Hansi’s Dragon Guard skin in honor to the Year of the Dragon!

Second, you will find a couple event relics, an egg and a firework , both in Gnöki's realm and in shrines. The egg will turn into a dragon companion that will help you in your battle!

To unlock Hansi's skin, you will need to conquer Muspelheim in any difficulty playing as him.

This event will take place from Feb. 10th-25th. After that, requirements to get Hansi's skin will change, just as we did with the other event skins.

Please notice that themed relics will appear more often than regular ones.

On that note, you may disable the Year of the Dragon event on the Settings panel if you prefer to play regular runs.

Improvements - Relic Exchanger

You will now have until the first boss fight to reset the run without losing the relics you chose. If you die before the first boss, relics won't be lost either.

We will keep improving this feature, but at least we wanted to add this small improvement that will make things much more fair.

Fixes

After enabling zero alpha, some particles were not working correctly after activating alpha once again.

Amaranth’s plant companions and Alruna’s Spiky bones were not spawning correctly in some cases.

Elite phoenixes from Muspelheim were inflicting damage with the telegraph of their tornados.

Some sounds were spawning when they shouldn’t.

Discount

We've also added a 20% discount to Nordic Ashes :D

See you next week on Asgard's release day. We will also talk about future steps, as the game is almost ready for 1.0, but be sure to expect new content on future updates.

If you have any suggestions, issues or any kind of feedback, don't hesitate to contact us:

