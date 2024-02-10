 Skip to content

ImpossiBowl update for 10 February 2024

Added Black-and-White Mode!

Build 13422654

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Can now roll through ImpossiBowl's lanes with a new style.

Activate the Desaturated Mode from the accessibility settings.

Changed files in this update

