Added Black-and-White Mode!

Can now roll through ImpossiBowl's lanes with a new style.
Activate the Desaturated Mode from the accessibility settings.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Can now roll through ImpossiBowl's lanes with a new style.
Activate the Desaturated Mode from the accessibility settings.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update