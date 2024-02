Share · View all patches · Build 13422633 · Last edited 10 February 2024 – 13:09:08 UTC by Wendy

In this new hotfix update;

Many minor bugs have been resolved.

Four new Steam Achievements have been added.

Skull Collector:

It unlocks when you collect a total of ten skulls. You can collect skulls from different parts of the island or by killing enemy pirates.

Captain of the five, ten and twenty Crew

These three new Steam Achievements are unlocked when you reach 5, 10 and 20 crew members respectively.