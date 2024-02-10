 Skip to content

The Lab and Dungeons update for 10 February 2024

Ver1.0.10030 Mining Efficiency and Last Dungeon Enhancements

Last edited by Wendy

Thank you very much for playing and for your feedback.
In this update:

  • Change: Mining efficiency: Less chore and optimized item drop rate. Also, "Infinite Weapon Mode" can be turned ON/OFF at any time in the settings. Please give it a try when you’re tired from mining.
  • Change: Most bosses are significantly strengthened after the second time, and slot expansion items that were forgotten to be picked up the first time can be picked up again.
  • Change: Made the enemies in the last dungeon more diverse and unpredictable.
  • Change: Improved some indistinct parts of the guidance elements.

We will continue to improve the game, so if you have any opinions or questions, we would be grateful if you could contact us on the Steam community or Discord.
Thank you!

Steam Community:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2658960

Discord server:
https://discord.gg/9Yx5tXRtp8

