Patch v1.4.17 – 10 February 2024

Patch v1.4.17

Changes

Increased ambient lighting, removed some dynamic lights form the camp.

Reduced the distance at which objects will load when traversing the mine.

These should provide a small increase in performance.

Fixes

Removed a bug that would cause you to stick on the anvil if you attempted to leave while focused on the ingot.