Patch Notes #14 | V0.9.532

**
- 🚀In-game sound balancing has been adjusted.
- 🚀Improvements have been made to reduce stuttering in certain points of the map.
- 🚀Fixed some typos in the text.
- 🚀Fixed a bug causing some boxes to fall beneath the ground.
**
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
**
**
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update