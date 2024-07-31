 Skip to content

Game Store Simulator update for 31 July 2024

Patch Notes #14 | V0.9.532

Share · View all patches · Build 13422555 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 12:26:17 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


  • 🚀In-game sound balancing has been adjusted.
  • 🚀Improvements have been made to reduce stuttering in certain points of the map.
  • 🚀Fixed some typos in the text.
  • 🚀Fixed a bug causing some boxes to fall beneath the ground.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2598932
