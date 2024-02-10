 Skip to content

TELETEXT update for 10 February 2024

QOL and hints

Share · View all patches · Build 13422551 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Added more hints, specifically for the start of the game where many people give up right away.
  • Added some qol stuff like the jump pages text entry field being focused by default when you click the button
  • Fixed a bug with the end of the game

