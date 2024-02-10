- Added extra instructions on the barn and eye encounters to make it clear that they aren’t an escape room, but a sit-and-survive minigame.
- Changed the graveyard theme to torture your ears less. The old version has been included in the soundtrack.
- Added a few extra alternative command options on the starter levels.
Until It’s Undone: Unmastered update for 10 February 2024
Minor quality-of-life updates
