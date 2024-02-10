 Skip to content

Structura update for 10 February 2024

Structura 1.3.4 released

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Structura 1.3.4

Improved some of the game effects. Balance changes.

Changelog:

  • Changed color to light brown for mining effect on asteroids
  • Added lookat effect for socket and tunnels
  • Add colored rectangles around the HUD lasers icons while firing
  • Change accelerator effect color to reddish
  • Change recycler effect color to greenish
  • Fix text in advanced tutorial
  • Decrease initial monoliths from 6 to 3
  • Fix jump count after first micro jump
  • Detection waves balance changes:
    Added a chance for jump inhibitors to spawn from detection wave 3 until 13
    Between detection wave 10 and 13 increase number of inhibitors
    Number of inhibitors after detection wave 20 increasing per wave

