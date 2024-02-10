Structura 1.3.4 released

Structura 1.3.4
Improved some of the game effects. Balance changes.
Changelog:
- Changed color to light brown for mining effect on asteroids
- Added lookat effect for socket and tunnels
- Add colored rectangles around the HUD lasers icons while firing
- Change accelerator effect color to reddish
- Change recycler effect color to greenish
- Fix text in advanced tutorial
- Decrease initial monoliths from 6 to 3
- Fix jump count after first micro jump
- Detection waves balance changes:
Added a chance for jump inhibitors to spawn from detection wave 3 until 13
Between detection wave 10 and 13 increase number of inhibitors
Number of inhibitors after detection wave 20 increasing per wave
