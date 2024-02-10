 Skip to content

Our Adventurer Guild update for 10 February 2024

Small Change I keep forgetting

  • Best Friends will no longer immediately fall to Friends if their relation points dips a bit below 100. Instead it needs to fall to 75 or lower, before "best friends" become "friends"

