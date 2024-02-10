 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Anvil of Tristheim Playtest update for 10 February 2024

0.8 Update - New Combat System!

Share · View all patches · Build 13422324 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Complete combat system overhaul: The underlying combat calculations have seen a total rework. The key attributes now are Attack, Armor, Attack Speed, Range and Stamina.

  • There is a new combat report which comes as a review player that allows you to play back every turn of the combat and see the state of fighting at the end of each turn.

  • Balancing is far from complete but how you equip the heroes should now much better map to their success.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2568591 Depot 2568591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link