Complete combat system overhaul: The underlying combat calculations have seen a total rework. The key attributes now are Attack, Armor, Attack Speed, Range and Stamina.
There is a new combat report which comes as a review player that allows you to play back every turn of the combat and see the state of fighting at the end of each turn.
Balancing is far from complete but how you equip the heroes should now much better map to their success.
Anvil of Tristheim Playtest update for 10 February 2024
0.8 Update - New Combat System!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
