Evil Seal update for 10 February 2024

Evil Seal - Update 1.1.0

Evil Seal - Update 1.1.0
10 February 2024
Build 13422318

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I'm thrilled to announce a brand new update for Evil Seal that brings significant improvements to the game's graphics! 🌟

In this update, I've focused on enhancing the overall visual experience to provide you with a more immersive and realistic gaming environment. Here's what you can expect:

🌫 Improved Fog: I've optimized the fog effects to create a more atmospheric and immersive gameplay experience.
🎨 Enhanced Color Balance: The color balance has been fine-tuned to ensure vibrant and realistic visuals throughout the game.
💡 Refined Lighting and Shadows: I've revamped the lighting and shadow effects to achieve a more realistic and dynamic look, enhancing the overall atmosphere of the game.

I believe these graphical enhancements will take your Evil Seal experience to a whole new level! 🚀

This update is now live on Steam, so be sure to download it to enjoy the improved graphics.
Thank you for your continued support, and I hope you enjoy the enhanced visuals in Evil Seal! 🎉

