- Redesigned the way scanning results are displayed.
- Improved the visitor generator.
- Fixed an issue where visitors would get stuck after being passed or declined.
- Fixed an issue that made some quests impossible to complete.
- Fixed an issue where the roulette would not close after finishing a session.
- Fixed an issue with table collisions.
Everescape Playtest update for 10 February 2024
Update Notes For Feb 10
Patchnotes via Steam Community
