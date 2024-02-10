 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Everescape Playtest update for 10 February 2024

Update Notes For Feb 10

Share · View all patches · Build 13422084 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Redesigned the way scanning results are displayed.
  • Improved the visitor generator.
  • Fixed an issue where visitors would get stuck after being passed or declined.
  • Fixed an issue that made some quests impossible to complete.
  • Fixed an issue where the roulette would not close after finishing a session.
  • Fixed an issue with table collisions.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1994471 Depot 1994471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link