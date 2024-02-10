Basically we've added the ability to change from skipping speech automatically and with keypresses to only when you keypress if u press "CTRL+P", that state is global, and persists between your savegames.
Blackwell Epiphany update for 10 February 2024
Blackwell Epiphany - Smallest Patch
