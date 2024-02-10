 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blackwell Unbound update for 10 February 2024

Blackwell Unbound - Smallest patch

Share · View all patches · Build 13421989 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Basically we've added the ability to change from skipping speech automatically and with keypresses to only when you keypress if u press "CTRL+P", that state is global, and persists between your savegames.

Changed files in this update

Blackwell Unbound Content Depot 80341
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 80342
  • Loading history…
Mac Depot 80343
  • Loading history…
Blackwell Unbound SteamDeck Depot Depot 2022100
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link