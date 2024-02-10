Basically we've added the ability to change from skipping speech automatically and with keypresses to only when you keypress if u press "CTRL+P", that state is global, and persists between your savegames.
Blackwell Unbound update for 10 February 2024
Blackwell Unbound - Smallest patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Blackwell Unbound Content Depot 80341
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 80342
- Loading history…
Mac Depot 80343
- Loading history…
Blackwell Unbound SteamDeck Depot Depot 2022100
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update