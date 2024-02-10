Prologue is now available!

Hello everyone!

After two weeks of delays due to some issues with getting the game approved by Steam, we finally got the green light from them and you can now play the free prologue!

You can try out two gods (Azzinoth the Fire God and Nadea the Water Goddess), unlock 5 prologue-specific achievements, and experiment with over 3 dozen unique spells and over 60 blessings (and curses!).

Feedback

We are eagerly awaiting your feedback on our Discord (or on the Steam forums). Come hang out with us, share your thoughts, suggestions or just drop by to say hello! We are a small team but our community is friendly and welcoming, so do not hesitate to join us.

Known issues

There are a few things we are still working on and know they need improvement:

Translations - a work in progress, if you find mistakes, do not hesitate to report them and if you want to help translate the game, let us know!

Resolution settings - we will be redoing it to a dropdown menu (instead of the current slider which does not work very well in some cases)

Balance - we are continuously playtesting the game and tweaking the power of spells and enemies, but given the sheer amount of possible combinations it is possible that some spells might feel weak. Rest assured we will address this in time.

Spell descriptions and tooltips - we are continously improving all the descriptions and tooltips to make everything more clear

That is all for now!

Best regards,

Peter