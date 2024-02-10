 Skip to content

Squirrelmageddon! update for 10 February 2024

v1.07.1529 - Hotfixes

  • FIX: hide / show squirrel health bars game option working
  • LEADERBOARD: shows player highest rank for map leaderboard
  • LIGHTING: Deadlands

