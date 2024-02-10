- FIX: hide / show squirrel health bars game option working
- LEADERBOARD: shows player highest rank for map leaderboard
- LIGHTING: Deadlands
Squirrelmageddon! update for 10 February 2024
v1.07.1529 - Hotfixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Squirrelmageddon! Release Depot 1470673
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update