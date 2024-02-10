Starter Update!

Have you ever encountered a situation where you just cannot find a flashlight when you have Sun, or a weapon when you have Fight? Well fear no more! A new series of starter abilities have been added to help you get a good start, and the best thing is, they are *** free!

Added new ability: Starter Kit - Currency

Added new ability: Starter Kit - Weapon

Added new ability: Starter Kit - Flashlight

Added new ability: Starter Kit - Food

Added new ability: Starter Kit - Candy

Fixed developer kit can not be lifted after used

Changed some translations