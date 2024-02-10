 Skip to content

Floor44 update for 10 February 2024

Starter Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 13421845 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Have you ever encountered a situation where you just cannot find a flashlight when you have Sun, or a weapon when you have Fight? Well fear no more! A new series of starter abilities have been added to help you get a good start, and the best thing is, they are *** free!

  • Added new ability: Starter Kit - Currency
  • Added new ability: Starter Kit - Weapon
  • Added new ability: Starter Kit - Flashlight
  • Added new ability: Starter Kit - Food
  • Added new ability: Starter Kit - Candy
  • Fixed developer kit can not be lifted after used
  • Changed some translations

Changed files in this update

