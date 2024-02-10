Update #50: Big QoL Catchup



Update #50 - it's just a number but it's a nice one! We're excited how our Early Access journey has progressed so far. We've knocked down multiple major milestones from the roadmap, added content, systems and more to the game in constant stream of improvements.

While we're working toward what is next, we've prepped a very nice quality of life update here that smacks down a lot of the F10s coming in, improves some UI elements, tweaks the tutorial and more.

What is next is the bodyguarding objective for proc-gen missions and a whole new class, currently named codenamed Toxkit (the current working name), We've just opened up a thread for you to share ideas and inspiration around the Toxkit class, so we hope you'll join us there!

If you feel like we're heading in the right direction with Early Access as we hit Update #50, please take a minute to leave a review!

Secondary Rewards

We've improved the rewards for proc-gen by making XP rewards clearly a percentage (+10%) over a hard number (+7 XP). We also fixed issues where in some scenarios the Sec Level rewards were not being granted.

Injury Time / Wounds

There were a few issues and misses on balance here. One issue was that if a character had recovered from an injury in the past, they were far less likely to get injured again. We've resolved a number of issues and are in a more reliably correct place with injury time and wounding rules.

Smoother Camera

We cleared up about 5 different cases that could cause the camera to hitch at the start or end of moving. Everything feels a lot smoother now!

Proc-Gen Fixes

The extraction rules update did a bit of a number on the sewers proc-gen level it seems. We've fixed a slew of minor bugs from enemies spawning right next to your start location to your crew having 3 dialog lines every time they take out an enemy captain.

We fixed the occurrence of a blank screen if talking to the Warner-Braun VP sometimes.

ESC in Victory / Defeat

We shifted the keybinding for returning to main menu away from ESC in the mission victory and defeat screens as way too many of us are accidentally exiting from that screen. It now defaults to ENTER.

And a lot more check out the full change log!

v1.3.17 - 2/11/2024