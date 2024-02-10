Feature Friday - February 9, 2024

206.64
- Activated abilities can no longer be used on the world map.
- Transmuting the amaranthine prism now disappoints someone.
- The trade binds Value + and Value - and Add One/Remove One can now share bindings.
- Gun racks and cathedras can no longer be destroyed by coating in acid or lava.
- Star kraken no longer extrude the Grit Gate communications panel.
- Adding local cooking ingredients for when you whip up a meal in Tzimtzlum.
- ASCII bleed effects now match your bleed liquid color.
- Gave urshiib albinism.
- Defanged girshling corpses now indicate their defanged status in their display names.
- Fixed a bug that caused the hollowed tree to sometimes overwrite a location with existing encounters.
- Fixed a bug that caused the snapjaw who wields Stopsvalinn to be removed by dynamic encounters.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Sticky Tongue mutation to not animate if it failed to move its target.
- Fixed a bug with the status effect companions get when you wear Dagasha's Spur and renamed the effect "spurred to teleport".
- Fixed a bug that prevented forced attacks up and down.
- Fixed a bug with the coloration of slam messages from rhinoxen charges.
- Fixed a crash bug due to ashes being reduced to even more ashes when burnt.
- Fixed a crash bug deaing with infinite move chains.
