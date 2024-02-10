Stellar Settlers Beta 0.5.1 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 13421421 · Last edited 10 February 2024 – 06:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone, before and during NextFest, we almost doubled our wishlists last week, passing 20,000 wishlists!

For those who joined us recently, welcome, and every week, we send out a new closed beta version. If you like the game and would love to join us in testing it, please request access to our closed beta on the main store page.

Here are this week's changes and updates;

[size=4]Stellar Settlers Patch Notes v0.5.1[/size]

New Features & Improvements

Drill Head Addition: A new Drill Head has been introduced, enhancing resource extraction capabilities.

Input System Update: A new input system has been implemented, including improved scrolling functionalities.

Performance Enhancements: Significant updates have been made to connection canvas performance, along with the addition of a performance test prefab to streamline future optimizations.

UI & UX Enhancements: Scroll bars now function correctly, ensuring smoother navigation. Slider settings are now saved upon adjustment, improving user experience. Structure buttons and resource UIs are dynamically updated for better interaction.

Localization: Synced translations to ensure a consistent experience across different languages.

Visuals: Added new Asian-themed logos and updated various asset balances for a more immersive experience.

Fixes

Structural and Gameplay Adjustments: Fixed issues with nose cone OnDestroy functionality and nuclear reactor pod structures. Addressed a bug with vertical tunnel checks and neighbor placements, ensuring proper tunnel functionality. Corrected the behavior of haulers, ensuring they return to storage as expected. Fixed several issues related to structure placement, including vertical and downward tunnel placements.

Agent & Environment Interaction: Implemented a check for agent velocity every 5 seconds to improve environmental interaction. Fixed meteor removal logic to prevent multiple removal attempts.

UI/UX Fixes: Addressed typos in quests and cryogenic descriptions for clarity. Disabled the ability to rotate with right click and the use of 'H' for inhabitancy settings for streamlined controls.

Sound & Settings: Resolved issues with sound settings not saving correctly. Slider settings adjustments are now properly saved to enhance user customization.

Miscellaneous: Disabled unnecessary instantiation of connection canvas on structures not requiring connections and on the HQ. Improved resource management during unit creation and updated the create unit button accordingly. Corrected various descriptions and fixed a typo in satellite ScriptableObject (SO).

Technical Updates

Codebase & Repository Management: Merged changes from the main branch to keep the project synchronized with the latest developments. Addressed exceptions related to pointer interactions and updated various scripts for better stability.

Known Issues & Upcoming Fixes

Performance Optimization: Ongoing efforts to enhance game performance, with specific focus on connection canvas and resource UI updates.

Control Scheme Adjustments: Exploring further improvements to the input system, including Q-E rotation adjustments and alternative demolition controls.

This update brings a host of improvements, bug fixes, and new features aimed at enhancing the Stellar Settlers gameplay experience. We thank our community for their feedback and support. Stay tuned for future updates as we continue to improve and expand Stellar Settlers.