Version 2.0 Update

Version 2.0!

This update revamps the look of the Menus and makes the game easier. Valentines Event has started so get in to claim your free skin

Main Focuses:

• Stage 7!

After putting my best work for weeks I finally present the seventh stage; Frozen Fortress, putting my most recent skills into this stage giving you my best work yet the new stage is a beautiful stage compared to the previous stages and has lots of things to check out and explore.

•Valentines Skin

each season comes with an skin, item, or items for you to collect during only that season every year the items are different so make sure you log on to claim your Skin for this event.

•Map Reworks!

My goal in making the game was to create a game that was difficult but I didn't want it to be impossible but I made it too hard as the statistics show as no one had completed many of the stages past stage 3. My goal is to continue to make a difficult rage game but I want people to experience the content I have made so I made some minor and Major changes to all the stages to make them easier to complete and to be able to move onto the next stages.

•Graphics Changes

The menus in the game were alright and I felt that it needed changes to make it look nicer, so thats exactly what I did. I remade the Main menu from scratch and matched it to the style of the update and It looks much better than it did before.

•Timer Changes

Total and Stage Times are now shown in the main screen so you can see your time after completing a stage and being sent to the main menu

•GUI Scaling

during boss battles that increased the viewing size your menus remained the same size as if you were still zoomed in leading to you not being able to read your time or use your settings.

•Stage Select

Stage Selection Screen has been remade to show a picture of the stage as well as new button designs and names for some stages. Pages of the stage select to allow many more stages and modes to come in the future.

•Achievements

Three new achievements, two for the new pet and stage and one that's a hidden achievement.

•More Secrets

putting little hidden easter eggs and secrets gives players the ability to go secret hunting and i've added a few more to make that hunt a bit more fun!

•Teeth Whitening

I whitened the Monkey's teeth. They were a bit yellow. This needed to be in the patch notes by the way!

•Cosmetics

this update adds 2 new skins the event skin and the stage skin as well as a stage trail and stage pet.

If you wish to talk with the community or get in touch with the Staff and Team of Monkey Game join the Monkey Game Discord.

-AlphaDucky