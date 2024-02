Thanks to your support, 99 Waves has surpassed 500 downloads! We really appreciate all the interest in our game. We'll be working quickly to fix the many bugs, balance issues, and unfriendly UI to make the game better.

We're also planning to add a boss rush mode, new skills, new characters, and more in the future! It's all thanks to you, and we're eternally grateful for your play.

-Cosnow & Cold9