Added new alternate music track to be played randomly throughout the game.
Fixed more bugs with the load game dialog.
The Isle of Elanor update for 10 February 2024
Update Notes for Build 0.0.6.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Added new alternate music track to be played randomly throughout the game.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 1642632 Depot 1642632
- Loading history…
Depot 1642633 Depot 1642633
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update