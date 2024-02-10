 Skip to content

FOG update for 10 February 2024

Book of Genesis

FOG update for 10 February 2024

Book of Genesis

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added the book of Genesis. Pages for the book must be unlocked by getting the steam achievement for completing each circle.
UI improvements.

