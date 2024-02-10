- Now you gain SP for killing an enemy SeaWeed
- SP will no longer be decreased if the coin killing other coin from its team is infected with an enemy SeaWeed
- Fixed auto-setting of "show subtitles" option
- Fixed bug with SeaWeed sometimes not colliding
- Mouse will no longer collide with SeaWeeds that are not fired (the ones that are still "attached" to the player before firing it)
- Fixed syncing state of SeaWeeds with clients
- Fixed bug where you could grind the 100 wins achievement by just moving random pieces after a win
- Fixed bug were inviting players would not work after exiting a game and not creating lobby again - it will auto-create the lobby now when you invite someone
- The code that checks if you have enough SP will now be skipped when unlimited special points option is enabled
Chess for idiots update for 10 February 2024
Beta v1.0.2 - change log
Patchnotes via Steam Community
