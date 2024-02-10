 Skip to content

Chess for idiots update for 10 February 2024

Beta v1.0.2 - change log

Beta v1.0.2 - change log

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Now you gain SP for killing an enemy SeaWeed
  • SP will no longer be decreased if the coin killing other coin from its team is infected with an enemy SeaWeed
  • Fixed auto-setting of "show subtitles" option
  • Fixed bug with SeaWeed sometimes not colliding
  • Mouse will no longer collide with SeaWeeds that are not fired (the ones that are still "attached" to the player before firing it)
  • Fixed syncing state of SeaWeeds with clients
  • Fixed bug where you could grind the 100 wins achievement by just moving random pieces after a win
  • Fixed bug were inviting players would not work after exiting a game and not creating lobby again - it will auto-create the lobby now when you invite someone
  • The code that checks if you have enough SP will now be skipped when unlimited special points option is enabled

